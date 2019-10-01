Deere & Co. has announced layoffs for more than 150 production employees.
Ken Golden, director, global public relations at Deere, said Tuesday about 50 workers at Harvester Works were informed they will be placed on indefinite layoff as of Oct 28. Additionally, about 113 workers at Davenport Works were informed they will be placed on indefinite layoff effective Nov. 18.
Because of decreased customer demand, Deere lowered its expectations for sales and net income as FY2019 progressed, Golden said in an email response. "In response to these market conditions, Deere employees at two Quad-City locations were informed they will be placed on indefinite layoff."
You have free articles remaining.
Each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with customer demand for products from their individual factory, he said.
No other Deere location is included.
"Despite uncertainties of current market conditions, we remain confident in our business strategy and long-term future," Golden said.