Deere & Co. announces senior leadership chages

Deere & Company on Tuesday announced senior leadership changes within the organization, including the election of a new chief financial officer.

The company's board of directors elected Ryan Campbell to lead Deere & Co.'s Construction & Forestry team and also announced the election of Raj Kalathur as company CFO.

Campbell succeeds John Stone, who has chosen to leave the company, according to a news release.

In his new role, Campbell will lead Deere & Co.'s efforts to increase the adoption of precision technology in earthmoving, forestry and roadbuilding applications, as well as the company's commitment to economic and environmental sustainability. Campbell will also lead Deere's efforts to deliver viable low/no carbon alternative power solutions via Deere's Power Systems group, according to Deere.

"Ryan’s record of success and proven leadership skills make him highly qualified to ensure we will make continued progress executing our smart industrial strategy and in serving our construction, forestry and power systems customers at the highest level,” Deere Chairman and CEO John C. May said in a statement.

Kalathur previously served as Deere's chief information officer and president of John Deere Financial. Ganesh Jayaram has been appointed as Deere's new chief information officer. Kalathur, however, will retain his duties for JDF and have continued oversight of information technology. As chief financial officer, he will oversee accounting and reporting, treasury, taxes, internal audit, strategy and business development, sustainability, and investor relations, according to the release.

Under Kalathur’s leadership, John Deere Financial's loan portfolio grew to more than $50 billion.

"The leadership changes announced today reflect the depth of talent on our senior management team and ensure we will make continued progress executing our smart industrial strategy,” May said.

