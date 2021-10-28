Deere & Co. faces OSHA complaint

As the strike of Deere & Co. enters its third week, one of the issues facing the company and the picketing UAW workers is safety in the workplace.

A safety complaint was filed Oct. 19 at John Deere Seeding Group in Moline to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in Peoria.

The complaint covered employees that were affiliated with a union and was filed six days into the strike.

The complaint could have been filed retroactively to the incident if the employee was on strike, according to Scott Allen, public information officer for OSHA Region 7, which includes the state of Illinois. OSHA is required to investigate all complaints and has a six-month period to do so, according to Allen, but will investigate this complaint as soon as possible. More details on the incident will not be available until the investigation is completed.

The way the investigation will be conducted depends on the details of the incident, according to Allen.

“They could take actions such as calling the company and asking about a specific situation, or you could decide to just go out there and make a full formal investigation,” Allen said.

The complaint is not an isolated incident.