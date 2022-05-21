Deere & Co. reports second quarter net profit of $2.098 billion

Moline-based Deere & Co. reported a net income of $2.098 billion on net sales and revenues of $13.370 billion for the second quarter ending May 1.

Net sales for the second quarter totaled $12.034 billion.

Second quarter profits for the company was more than 132% greater than the net profit $903 million for the first quarter.

Net sales for the first six months of 2022 came to $22.939 billion.

Net income for the second quarter was 17% higher than second quarter net income of 2021 which came to $1.790 billion.

Net sales and revenues for the second quarter were 11% higher than the second quarter of 2021 which totaled $12,058 billion.

Total net income for the first two quarters of 2022 totaled $3.001 billion, just slightly lower than the $3.013 billion in net profit for the first two quarters of 2021.

“Deere’s second-quarter performance reflected a continuation of strong demand even as we face supply-chain pressures affecting production levels and deliver schedules, Chairman and CEO John May said Friday in a news release announcing the company’s earnings.

“Deere employees, suppliers, and dealers are working hard to address these challenges,” May said. “We are proud of their extraordinary efforts to get products to our customers as soon as possible under the challenging circumstances.”

Deere’s full-year earnings forecast increased to between $7 billion and $7.4 billion, which includes a net $220 million gain from special items in the second quarter.

“Looking ahead, we believe demand for farm equipment will continue benefiting from positive fundamentals in spite of availability concerns and inflationary pressures affecting our customers’ input costs,” May said. “The company’s smart industrial strategy and recently announced Leap Ambitions are focused on helping customers manage higher costs and increasingly scarce inputs, while improving their yields, through the use of our integrated technologies.”

On Feb. 7, Deere acquired majority ownership in Kreisel Electric Inc., a pioneer in the development of immersion-cooled battery technology. The total cash purchase price, net of cash acquired, was $276 million.

On Feb. 28, Deere acquired full ownership of three Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories and began new license and supply agreements with Hitachi Construction Machinery. The two companies also ended their joint venture manufacturing and marketing agreements.

As a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Deere has suspended shipments to Russia, which will reduce forecasted revenue for the region. The accounting consequences during the second quarter were impairments of most long-lived assets, an increase in reserves of certain financial assets, and an accrual for various contractual uncertainties.

According to the news release, no significant reserves were established on trade receivables or complete goods inventory, as the company continues to experience strong payment performance and requires prepayment of existing inventories.

However, the situation is fluid and Deere continues to monitor all financial and operational risks.

As of May 1, Deere’s net exposure in Russia and Ukraine was about $454 million. Net sales from the company’s Russian operations represented 2% of consolidated annual net sales from 2017 to 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the United Auto Workers collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.

