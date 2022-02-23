Deere discusses future technology, sustainability advances in annual shareholder meeting

Deere & Company CEO John May touted the company's strides in automating and connecting equipment at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Deere & Company Shareholders, leading to greater ease and efficiency for customers and providing more sustainable practices and solutions.

The company reported net sales and revenue of just more than $44 billion for fiscal year 2021, an increase of nearly $9 billion from the prior year.

Total income doubled from fiscal 2020 to $5.96 billion. May said in the meeting the numbers are the highest in Deere's history.

Despite hardships, from the COVID-19 pandemic to supply chain issues, by working with suppliers and implementing health and safety practices May said Deere was able to avoid "widespread factory interruptions."

"The operating model we launched in 2020 produced strong results, and we made further investments to help our company become more profitable, more focused, and more sustainable," May said. "We got assistance from healthy market conditions, too. Demand for products of most all types and sizes across virtually all businesses and regions was the strongest in some time, all of which added up to a year of impressive financial results."

Deere announced its new operating model, the Deere Smart Industrial strategy, in June 2020 to focus on integrating smart technology into products and investments, including research. Moving forward, the company will continue to use this strategy to reach goals aligned with making products more efficient and sustainable.

The company released its 2021 Sustainability Report Monday, which includes sustainability strategies for the future.

Deere has defined goals it hopes to reach by 2026 that include offering more electric and connected products — like introducing a fully autonomous, electric tractor to the market — and reaching 500 million engaged acres, meaning at least one operation on each unique acre have been documented in Deere's online farm management system.

By 2030, Deere plans to have increased efficiency in crop protection and nitrogen use by customers by 20%, as well as decrease customers' carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 15%. The company has also set goals to reduce its environmental footprint and reach higher product circularity.

Deere is moving into the final year of its 2022 sustainability goals, which include using water responsibly and increasing recycling. One goal has already been met — greenhouse gas emissions have been decreased by 20% since 2017.

The company's board of directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable May 9 to stockholders of record on March 31.

Other business brought up in the meeting included:

All 11 directors on the Deere & Company Board of Directors were reelected based on votes turned in by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Polls were officially closed at 11 a.m. Wednesday

Shareholders voted in favor of the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Deere's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2022

A non-binding, advisory vote on executive compensation passed

A shareholder proposal to allow all shareholders — not just those who have owned shares for more than one year — to be included in the 25% of shares required to call for a special shareholder meeting failed to garner the necessary amount of votes for approval

A non-employee director stock ownership plan was approved. This plan, a continuation of a plan that expires in March, provides annual awards of company common stock with some restrictions to non-employee directors

When asked about the potential affects of conflict on the Ukraine-Russia border on Deere, May said the company is watching the situation closely and seeking to understand what risk it may pose to Deere customers in order to plan risk mitigation efforts

