Deere strike: A round-up of news about the strike on Oct. 19-20, 2021

“Twenty-three years ago this month, I was running for governor and I was behind. I was way behind…UAW was with me from the get-go,” Vilsack said. “You don’t forget the people who were with you…. UAW is important to me. I sincerely hope they get this resolved as quickly as possible and as fairly as possible.”

Sen. Grassley on UAW strike

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley told reporters from The Gazette that he doesn’t “find any fault with Vilsack” going to the picket lines.

“Well, I would see it as positive from this standpoint that we have Deere workers and their families now facing a very stressful situation,” Grassley said. “And I presume that he's trying to give them some comfort by going there. He can't do much more because, you know, it's covered by federal law, the bargaining process, and the negotiations are ongoing.

Grassley, a member of the International Association of Machinists in Waterloo, said it is not an easy decision to go without a paycheck.