Deere to end joint venture with Hitachi Construction Machinery

John Deere is ending its current joint-venture manufacturing and marketing agreements with Hitachi Construction Machinery, and will enter new license and supply agreements with Hitachi to continue manufacturing and distributing Deere excavators in the Americas, according to an Aug. 19 news release.
The Deere-Hitachi manufacturing joint venture started in 1988 to co-produce excavators in North Carolina. Since then, the relationship expanded to include the production of forestry swing machines and a combined marketing campaign throughout the Americas.
“As we turn the page to a new chapter of Deere-designed excavators, we remain committed to supporting our customers of today and tomorrow,” said John Stone, president of construction & forestry division and power systems.
The new agreement, which goes into effect on Feb. 28, 2022, will involve Deere acquiring the joint-venture factories in Kernersville, N.C., Indaiatuba, Brazil, and Langley, British Columbia. Deere will continue to manufacture Deere-branded excavators at the factories, but will discontinue the production of Hitachi excavators. Hitachi will assume total responsibility of distribution and support for its construction excavators and mining equipment.
“Looking to the future, John Deere will build on our legacy of quality and productivity and accelerate development of industry-leading technology and machinery that answers the fundamental need for smarter, safer, and more sustainable construction,” Stone said.