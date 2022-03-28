Deere to expand access to diagnostic tool amid right-to-repair complaints

Deere & Company customers, as well as repair shops outside of Deere's ownership, will soon gain more access to software tools necessary to fix the agriculture equipment company's increasingly advanced machinery.

Deere announced this week that starting in May, customers and third-party repair shops will be able to buy a version of the company's Customer Service ADVISOR, a software tool Deere Dealerships have used to diagnose, troubleshoot and repair equipment.

In 2023, Deere will also allow customers and independent repair shops to use an "enhanced customer solution" to download software updates directly to certain Deere equipment with a 4G connection.

Deere & Company Director of Strategic Public Relations Jennifer Hartmann said the expansion had been in the works "for some time," responding to customers' increasing preference for e-commerce and extending their commitment to giving customers greater value with connected equipment.

The software will cost $1,200, though that price may change depending on the equipment it will be used on — including agriculture, forestry, construction and more.

"We recognize our customers' desire for more autonomy in managing their equipment," Hartmann said in an email, "which is why we’re expanding the point-of-sale options to include the John Deere Store website."

Hartmann said the software tool would allow those who bought the product to connect with their equipment and refresh codes, take diagnostic readings and perform some calibrations.

Deere made the announcement as calls from farmers, independent dealers and advocacy groups continue to reach the courtroom and national stage. As agriculture equipment technology becomes more advanced, criticisms have come up of Deere and other agriculture companies restricting customers' ability to fix their own equipment or choose where to get it repaired, by withholding software.

Farmers, advocacy groups push Deere for 'right to repair' their tractors The U.S. Public Interest Research Group released a report diving into dealership consolidation among four of the agriculture industries' top companies.

Multiple class-action complaints have been filed against Deere, alleging the company has monopolized the repair service market with engine control units — equipment computers that independent repair shops and customers can't get the necessary tools to fix.

A group of farmers' unions and right-to-repair advocates also filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission earlier this month alleging Deere unlawfully withheld software and data farmers need to fix their equipment.

Deere CEO John May was asked about right-to-repair efforts during Deere's annual shareholders' meeting in February. May said Deere supported customers' right to "safely maintain," diagnose and repair equipment but not for the idea that customers should be able to change embedded software.

"Deere and our network of dealers are fully committed to ensuring farmers have the resources, tools and access they need to repair their machines and to keep their machines up and running," Hartmann said.

She added that John Deere "provides many resources to customers and independent repair shops to maintain and repair Deere equipment and has for years."

That, she said, includes access to parts and manuals, quick-reference guides and training and safety videos, software to connect machine information like diagnostic trouble codes to phones and remote display access. The latter allows dealers to remotely connect to equipment displays. More information on Deere repair tools and resources can be found online.

