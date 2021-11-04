Deere, UAW report differing communication about 'last, best' offer

“Management attorneys started using the terminology last, best and final offer to basically indicate we want you to take this to a vote, whether you agree to it at the bargaining table or not,” Iversen said.

The UAW constitution doesn’t have this clause, so Deere using these terms does not compel the union to hold a vote, according to the UAW.

Iversen, who has experience in labor negotiations, said sometimes the “final” offer ended up being the agreement, but it wasn’t guaranteed.

“I've had negotiations where we're on the third last, best and final offer before we finally agree,” Iversen said. “For people that are experienced in negotiations, they don't place a lot of stock in last, best and final because it's usually just a bargaining position, a little bit of posturing.”

Potential outcomes

If an impasse is reached, Deere can implement the new agreement and fill union member’s jobs with outside workers, according to Pappas.

“If negotiations reach an impasse, an employer can impose terms and conditions so long as it offered them to the union before impasse was reached,” according to the NLRB.