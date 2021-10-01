Deere, union have two more weeks to talk

Talks between Deere and members of the United Auto Workers will continue under a 14-day contract extension approved early Friday.
The union previously approved a strike authorization, and Local 281 reminded its members Thursday that a strike-duty roster was in circulation.
But early Friday — when the UAW's contract had expired — both parties announced they would continue to try to reach an agreement on a new contract.
"In the meantime, John Deere, the UAW, and our employees remain committed to the continued and uninterrupted support of the customers, communities, and all those we proudly serve. All unit operations will continue as scheduled," Deere & Co. spokeswoman Jen Hartmann said in a statement.
On its Facebook page, the UAW wrote that "good progress has been made" but did not indicate a tentative agreement is forthcoming.
In the event a tentative agreement is reached, copies of the proposal would need to reach 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 Deere facilities before a vote could be scheduled.
For ratification, the agreement would require 51% approval.
Facilities impacted by the contract are Davenport Works, Des Moines Works, Dubuque Works, Ottumwa Works, and Waterloo Works in Iowa, including Tractor and Cab Assembly, Engine Works, and the Foundry. In Illinois, Harvester Works in East Moline, North American Parts Distribution Center in Milan and the Seeding Group and Cylinder Division in Moline are subject to the agreement.