Deere worker: Wage increases, decreasing retirement among the issues with contract

Deere employees voted down the new contract offer Sunday night because of low wage increases and decreasing retirement benefits, according to one Quad-Cities union worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because he feared retribution.
The contract offered incremental wage increases over six years, equal to about a $1.20 raise in hourly pay at the end of the six year contract, the employee said. Given the company's record profits, that raise wasn't enough.
Retirement plans were cut back for new employees, the employee said.
Those hired before 1997 have a full pension and health care plan when they retire, according to the Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier. Those who joined the company after 1997 have a smaller pension and a 401K, but no health care. Under the contract voted down Sunday, those hired on or after Nov. 1 would only have a 401K.
"Right now they're trying to get us to basically cut the throat of the next generation coming in behind us, where they won't even have the retirement which we have," the employee said. "And we're not happy with what we've got."
Union workers under United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America at Deere & Co. make up about 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States.
Both sides had reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year contract on Oct. 1. According to a Facebook post from UAW 281, which represents Davenport, 86% of workers rejected the company's offer. The agreement required 51% approval for ratification.
The current contract expired on Oct. 1, but a 14-day contract extension was approved overnight, allowing operations to continue as scheduled as negotiations went on. But UAW 281 said the bargaining committee was recalled Monday morning, and a hard strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday was set. A strike-duty roster is in circulation, according to Local 281.
Workers are ready to strike if necessary to negotiate increased benefits, the employee said.
"They've never really had a bad quarter, or really get tested on that, and the shareholders have used it as basically as a cash cow that has only had positive gains positive," the employee said. "The strike would have pushed that to happen."
Facilities impacted by the contract are Davenport Works, Des Moines Works, Dubuque Works, Ottumwa Works, and Waterloo Works in Iowa, including Tractor and Cab Assembly, Engine Works, and the Foundry. In Illinois, Harvester Works in East Moline, North American Parts Distribution Center in Milan and the Seeding Group and Cylinder Division in Moline are subject to the agreement.
“John Deere remains fully committed to continuing the collective bargaining process in an effort to better understand our employees’ viewpoints," said Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere & Co. in a news release. "In the meantime, our operations will continue as normal.”