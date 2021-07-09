Defending champ Frittelli among notables to miss JDC cut

SILVIS — After a poor drive on the 18th hole Friday afternoon, defending John Deere Classic champion Dylan Frittelli found himself needing to make a 6-foot par putt to make the cut.

Instead, his putt lipped out, and Frittelli tapped in for a bogey. The even-par round left him 3-under for the tournament, a stroke short of the 4-under cut. Frittelli said it was his first shot to lip out all week.

He said his drive on 18 — which landed on the opposite side of the first bunker and 179 yards from the hole — was probably his worst shot of the tournament.

He got on track after his next strike landed in the rough, but it was not meant to be for the 31-year-old South African. He also missed the 3-under cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last weekend by one stroke.

“That’s the way golf goes," Frittelli said. "You’ve got to have some perspective.”

Frittelli is the fifth straight defending JDC champion to be absent for the tournament’s weekend after Michael Kim (MC), Bryson DeChambeau (WD), Ryan Moore (MC) and Jordan Spieth (DNP, Olympic-eligible).

Frittelli said it was disappointing to have his title defense come to an early end, though he figured no one had him as one of the 10 to 15 favorites this year.