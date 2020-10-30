Despite being canceled by COVID-19, John Deere Classic raises $12.22 million for charity

The 2020 John Deere Classic helped raise $12.22 million for 465 local and regional charities even though the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
Tournament officials also announced Friday that each participating charity will receive a five percent bonus in addition to the money raised through the Birdies for Charity program.
This year, because of COVID-19 protocols, all checks will be mailed to participating charities. There will be no in-person check pickups.
"Thanks to the incredible ongoing generosity of individuals, companies and family foundations, the John Deere Classic is pleased to announce that despite cancelation of the tournament we were able to raise $12.22 million, including a five percent bonus, for 465 deserving charities," said John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson. "In particular, Deere & Company and the John Deere Foundation played leading roles in helping us maintain the charitable impact the tournament has on the community."
The $12.22 million figure is the fourth largest donation amount in tournament history, according to tournament records.
With the 2020 donations, the John Deere Classic now has helped raise a total of $133.09 million for charity since the tournament began in 1971, with $130.54 million — 98 percent — coming since John Deere assumed title sponsorship in 1998.
The $12.22 million total works out to $32.58 for each of the Quad-Cities’ 375,000 residents.
This year, because the tournament was canceled, all contributions were lump sum donations unrelated to the original Birdies for Charity model, which linked contributions to the number of birdies recorded during the four-day tournament and Wednesday pro-am.
Also, because the tournament was canceled, the annual Lexus two-year lease giveaway courtesy of Smart Lexus of Quad Cities was a random drawing of all donors instead of a drawing among donors who correctly guessed the number of birdies recorded during the tournament.
Kraig Sleaford of Davenport won the two-year lease on a Lexus NX.
