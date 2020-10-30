Despite being canceled by COVID-19, John Deere Classic raises $12.22 million for charity

The 2020 John Deere Classic helped raise $12.22 million for 465 local and regional charities even though the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Tournament officials also announced Friday that each participating charity will receive a five percent bonus in addition to the money raised through the Birdies for Charity program.

This year, because of COVID-19 protocols, all checks will be mailed to participating charities. There will be no in-person check pickups.

"Thanks to the incredible ongoing generosity of individuals, companies and family foundations, the John Deere Classic is pleased to announce that despite cancelation of the tournament we were able to raise $12.22 million, including a five percent bonus, for 465 deserving charities," said John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson. "In particular, Deere & Company and the John Deere Foundation played leading roles in helping us maintain the charitable impact the tournament has on the community."

The $12.22 million figure is the fourth largest donation amount in tournament history, according to tournament records.