 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital extra: 5.5 million person gap between expired unemployment benefits and reentering the labor force
0 Comments
topical web only

Digital extra: 5.5 million person gap between expired unemployment benefits and reentering the labor force

  • 0

The level of unemployed people in the U.S. is underestimated, according to the Hamilton Project, an economic policy initiative of the Brookings Institution.

There is an estimated gap of 5.5 million people who no longer qualify for unemployment insurance but have chosen not to reenter the labor force. 

The labor force participation rate fell from 63% to 60% between February and April of last year. Although the participation rate recovered halfway by June 2020, it has remained stagnant since then.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News