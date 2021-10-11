Digital extra: 5.5 million person gap between expired unemployment benefits and reentering the labor force

The level of unemployed people in the U.S. is underestimated, according to the Hamilton Project, an economic policy initiative of the Brookings Institution.
There is an estimated gap of 5.5 million people who no longer qualify for unemployment insurance but have chosen not to reenter the labor force.
The labor force participation rate fell from 63% to 60% between February and April of last year. Although the participation rate recovered halfway by June 2020, it has remained stagnant since then.
