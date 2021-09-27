 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital extra: Build Back Better, Green New Deal could revive manufacturing jobs temporarily
0 Comments
topical web only

Digital extra: Build Back Better, Green New Deal could revive manufacturing jobs temporarily

  • 0
Crews prepare site for proposed distribution center

Construction is underway of a proposed 2.9 million-square-foot distribution center along 155th Avenue, immediately north of Interstate 80 and west of the Davenport Municipal Airport. Crews have been moving dirt to prepare the site for development for about a week, according to the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation, which marketed the land for industrial development and facilitated site certification with the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Davenport city officials have said the development will lead to the creation of more than 1,000 warehouse and distribution jobs paying a minimum of $15 an hour.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

If Build Back Better and the Green New Deal are passed, they could add hundreds of jobs in manufacturing as the country repairs and changes existing infrastructure.

Dave Swenson, an economist who studies manufacturing, said construction demands could significantly reverse the decline in manufacturing jobs. 

But once that work is completed, manufacturing jobs would likely decline again. The cycle would take about 10 years, he said.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News