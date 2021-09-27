Digital extra: Build Back Better, Green New Deal could revive manufacturing jobs temporarily

If Build Back Better and the Green New Deal are passed, they could add hundreds of jobs in manufacturing as the country repairs and changes existing infrastructure.
Dave Swenson, an economist who studies manufacturing, said construction demands could significantly reverse the decline in manufacturing jobs.
But once that work is completed, manufacturing jobs would likely decline again. The cycle would take about 10 years, he said.
Cara Smith
