Digital extra: Despite increased representation of women of color in the workforce, leadership positions still overwhelmingly male and white
Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, women of color's representation in the workforce has increased, according to McKinsey & Company.

However, there is still a "broken rung" for women of color who try to move into corporate leadership positions. Between entry level and leadership jobs, the representation of women of color drops by 75%. 

Only 4% of corporate leadership are women of color and growth in this area has remained stagnant over the past few years.

