Digital extra: Eastern Iowa Community College manufacturing certification and degree programs
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
Eastern Iowa Community College offers certificate and degree programs in manufacturing at its campuses in Scott County, Muscatine and Clinton.

Courses include CNC machining, engineering technology, trade training, and others. Companies can sponsor employees with the use of state grants or out-of-pocket tuition payments. Financial aid is available for individuals who qualify.   

More than 10 companies in the Quad-Cities area have sent employees to courses. Since 2018, EICC has had 44 apprentices complete trainings in pattern making, maintenance mechanics, maintenance electric, tool and die, machine set-up, welding, and machining.  

