 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital extra: Quad-Cities labor markets shows inequities between pandemic unemployment benefits across states
0 Comments
topical web only

Digital extra: Quad-Cities labor markets shows inequities between pandemic unemployment benefits across states

  • 0

Alix Gould-Werth, researcher at Equitable Growth, said the Quad-Cities labor market experienced unique inequities in pandemic unemployment insurance because of its location across two states. Iowa ended the benefits on June 12, while Illinois waited for the federal expiration on Sept. 11. 

Gould-Werth said residents in the Illinois Quad-Cities had an advantage over Iowa residents with extra time to build a savings cushion through the pandemic unemployment benefits. 

"Two workers at the same place, one who lives in Iowa and one who lives in Illinois, had totally different experiences," Gould-Werth said. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News