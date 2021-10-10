Digital extra: Quad-Cities labor markets shows inequities between pandemic unemployment benefits across states

Alix Gould-Werth, researcher at Equitable Growth, said the Quad-Cities labor market experienced unique inequities in pandemic unemployment insurance because of its location across two states. Iowa ended the benefits on June 12, while Illinois waited for the federal expiration on Sept. 11.
Gould-Werth said residents in the Illinois Quad-Cities had an advantage over Iowa residents with extra time to build a savings cushion through the pandemic unemployment benefits.
"Two workers at the same place, one who lives in Iowa and one who lives in Illinois, had totally different experiences," Gould-Werth said.
Cara Smith
