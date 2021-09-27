Digital extra: Recessions hurt manufacturing jobs. History shows they don't come back.

When the U.S. experiences a recession, manufacturing jobs decline, like most sectors, but they don't climb back to pre-recession levels, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
About one million manufacturing jobs were lost during the recession after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with jobs declining from about 16.9 million to 15.7 million.
The decline began to plateau in 2004 at 14.2 million jobs, but continued to drop after that. In the Great Recession in 2007, manufacturing jobs decreased from 13.7 million to 11.6 million. The number of manufacturing jobs has not reached 13 million since then.
Some manufacturing firms didn't survive the recession, which causes a decline in jobs, according to Dave Swenson, an economist who studies manufacturing. Some firms saw the recession as a chance to automate business systems which decreases the demand for labor.
