 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital extra: Recessions hurt manufacturing jobs. History shows they don't come back.
0 Comments
web only

Digital extra: Recessions hurt manufacturing jobs. History shows they don't come back.

  • 0

When the U.S. experiences a recession, manufacturing jobs decline, like most sectors, but they don't climb back to pre-recession levels, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

About one million manufacturing jobs were lost during the recession after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with jobs declining from about 16.9 million to 15.7 million.

The decline began to plateau in 2004 at 14.2 million jobs, but continued to drop after that. In the Great Recession in 2007, manufacturing jobs decreased from 13.7 million to 11.6 million. The number of manufacturing jobs has not reached 13 million since then. 

Some manufacturing firms didn't survive the recession, which causes a decline in jobs, according to Dave Swenson, an economist who studies manufacturing. Some firms saw the recession as a chance to automate business systems which decreases the demand for labor. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Workplace automation booms during pandemic
Lee-wire

Workplace automation booms during pandemic

  • Updated

Ask for a roast beef sandwich at an Arby's drive-thru east of Los Angeles and you may be talking to Tori — an artificially intelligent voice assistant that will take your order and send it to the line cooks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News