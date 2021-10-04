 Skip to main content
Digital extra: Women returning to the workforce at similar levels to men
The decrease of women's participation in the workforce raised concerns their progress in the labor market would be set back during the pandemic. However, a working paper from The Hamilton Project said that fear isn't reflected in initial studies of the labor market. 

Women have returned to work in similar rates to men, but the pandemic has made the labor market more unpredictable for both genders. Workers are still experiencing rapid changes in job status and are more likely to experience periods of unemployment.

Fifty-five percent of men and women reported they are seeking new employment over the upcoming year. Additionally, both mothers and fathers do not want to return to pre-pandemic employment patterns, so their return to the labor force might be on different terms.

