Direct burial services offer simplified, less expensive funeral arrangements for grieving families and friends

Earl Wendt, owner of Wendt Funeral Home, said it was important to meet the demand for services that offer “simplicity, transparency," and are "stress free and debt free.”

The National Funeral Directors Association projects that 57.5% of Americans who die in 2021 will be cremated.

However, Earl Wendt and DeRoo, owner of DeRoo Funeral Home, wanted to make the newest options more accessible than traditional methods by offering complete online planning.

“Instead of making an appointment and coming into one funeral home, and there's maybe a little bit of anxiety that comes with that or someone doesn't want to come in,” DeRoo said, “all the arrangements can be done with input from the family on their own time schedule.”

If clients have difficulty navigating the website, www.mvcremation.com, they can contact the on-call funeral director who is available 24/7.

Both pre-planning and immediate planning services are available through the website, along with quotes for either service. There are two options for pre-planning services, one where the individual will die within six months or one where the individual will die beyond six months.