Distributors, farmers brace for impact of John Deere strike on equipment, parts supply

Robb Ewoldt, a soybean and livestock farmer outside of Davenport, said he'd been lucky so far in not having issues with getting parts he needed.

While the strike isn't a situation he needs to actively deal with, it's a concern that sits in the back of his mind. There are many what-ifs that could become real problems, like equipment failure or need to replace a part that just can't be found.

Those what-ifs can snowball. If an integral part breaks, they may not be able to replace it. If they can't replace it, the equipment may not run right, or at all. If it can't run, they can't harvest, and they have only so much time before it's too late.

He knows one farmer with a broken combine and no assurances that it will be fixed soon.

"That's a crop that we grow, we sell to pay our bills, and if we can't harvest it and sell it, we're in trouble," Ewoldt said.

Dierickx said if there had been a catastrophic break on his equipment rather than a small one, he wasn't sure what Plan B would have been.

Deere is known for its availability of parts and good, reliable equipment, he said. Those are the main reasons people buy Deere products.