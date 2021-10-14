 Skip to main content
Downtown Bettendorf Organization awards $30,000 to downtown businesses for facade and interior improvements
Chris Trelstad, Adventurous Brewing co-owner and brewer, keeps a close eye on his newest IPA. The Bettendorf brewery is planning on opening their taproom mid to late July or early August.

 TODD MIZENER

The Downtown Bettendorf Organization awarded $30,000 to four downtown businesses through a grant program designed to assist businesses in improving their outdoor and indoor appearances. 

Tango Salon and Advanced Diagnostic Services won facade improvement grants and Adventurous Brewery and the Bulldog Arms won interior improvement grants, according to a news release from the Downtown Bettendorf organization. This is the first time the grants have been awarded under the Downtown Bettendorf Organization, rather than the city, according to the press release. 

Leann Themas, business and property owner of Tango Salon, 836 State St., Bettendorf, will install milling headers, fill potholes, and blacktop the business' parking lot. 

Steve Cotton, business and property owner of Advanced Diagnostic Services, will seal-coat a parking lot at 17th and Grant streets, removing a rock garden in front, and adding new pavers on two sides of the building. 

Adventurous Brewery, 1040 State St., will remodel its front section to add a tasting room. Jon Manatt owns the business and Barron Sexson owns the property. 

The Bulldog Arms, a bar and grill at 1716 State St., will install a new air conditioning system. Josh Howat owns the business and Paul Goettsch owns the property. 

The facade and interior improvement grants program is set to distribute $50,000 each year. The program, which replaces a city-run facade grant, is funded with $25,000 from the city and another $25,000 from Downtown Bettendorf's Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District. The SSMID is managed by the Downtown Bettendorf organization, a Quad-Cities Chamber affiliate. 

Another $20,000 is available for businesses. Qualifying businesses are within the SSMID's boundaries, from Martha's Point east to Premiere Auto and from the Mississippi River north to Brown Street. 

Business and property owners can apply for up to $15,000 or half of the project's total cost, whichever is less. 

