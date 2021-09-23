Eastern Iowa Community College manufacturing certification and degree programs

Current employees and individuals interested in earning degrees or certification in manufacturing skills can do so at any of the three Eastern Iowa Community College (EICC) locations.
Courses include CNC machining, engineering technology, trade training, and others. Companies can sponsor employees with the use of state grants or out of pocket tuition payments. Financial aid is available for individuals who qualify.
Over 10 companies in the Quad-Cities area have sent employees to courses. Since 2018, EICC has had 44 apprentices completed trainings in pattern making, maintenance mechanics, maintenance electric, tool and die, machine set-up, welding, and machining.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Cara Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.