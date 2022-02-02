Exelon breaking up into two separate companies

Exelon is breaking up into two separate companies.

The Quad Cities Generating Station, in Cordova, Ill., and other nuclear power plants will now be run by Constellation, while the gas and utilities companies will be run by Exelon. Both companies will be traded publicly as separate entities.

Paul Adams, corporate communications manager for Constellation, said employees of the Quad Cities Generating Station will feel no impact from the change.

"To put it simply, Exelon split into two companies today and the power generation business is now called Constellation," Adams said. "That said, nothing will change locally."

Constellation is now the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy and the leading competitive retail supplier of power and energy products and services for homes and businesses across the United States.

"The future health and prosperity of our nation is inextricably linked to our success in eliminating carbon pollution, and our entire focus will be on helping our customers and communities achieve that goal,” said Joseph Dominguez, CEO of Constellation in a news release. "Our clean generation fleet and leading customer-facing platform are the foundation on which we will sustain and grow our business. Today begins an exciting transition for our company and employees as we affirm our mission to accelerate the transition to a carbon-free future and advance economic progress and equity in the communities we serve."

According to the company, its generation fleet powers more than 20 million homes and businesses and is helping to accelerate the nation’s transition to clean energy with more than 32,400 megawatts of capacity and annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free.

Constellation representatives said the company aims to achieve 95% carbon-free electricity by 2030.

It currently provides 10% of all clean power on the grid in the U.S. through its fleet of nuclear, hydro, wind and solar generation facilities.

