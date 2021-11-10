Fareway stores collect $5,000 for Brantley Francis Foundation

The Francis family created BFF Bags which Francis explained, “As a family it was always helpful for us to receive gift cards to various places. We traveled a lot for Brantley’s care, so gas cards, restaurant and grocery gift cards were always helpful. Brantley was a frequent flyer to the hospital and doctors' offices, and as a way to distract him, we would have lots of small little toys with us to give him. It helped take his mind off the not-so-fun things he had to do. As a way to encourage and support families going through similar situations, we have deigned the BFF Bags. In these bags, children experiencing cancer will receive some of their favorite things, and also various gift cards to help with the financial stress of traveling…We want other families to know they are not fighting alone.”