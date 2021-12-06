Fave 5: Cara Smith's favorite articles of 2021

As the business reporter for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch Argus, I frequently report on laws and policies that impact the Quad-Cities economy. My favorite stories are the ones that take complex topics, like economic policies or labor laws, and make them understandable to readers. Here is a handful I’ve written over the past six months:
'A perfect storm for women': Women more likely to experience burnout in the workplace due to gender expectations
What's going up? Davenport's rental prices. And if you are a low-wage earner, you might not be able to keep up.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Cara Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today