 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fave 5: Cara Smith's favorite articles of 2021
0 Comments
topical

Fave 5: Cara Smith's favorite articles of 2021

  • 0
Smith-Cara-003

Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus reporter Cara Smith.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

As the business reporter for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch Argus, I frequently report on laws and policies that impact the Quad-Cities economy. My favorite stories are the ones that take complex topics, like economic policies or labor laws, and make them understandable to readers. Here is a handful I’ve written over the past six months:

Alden Global Capital is making a move to buy Lee Enterprises. What does that mean?

Deere, UAW report differing communication about 'last, best' offer

'A perfect storm for women': Women more likely to experience burnout in the workplace due to gender expectations

State of the unions: Unions represent tens of thousands of Quad-Cities workers, though numbers are declining

What's going up? Davenport's rental prices. And if you are a low-wage earner, you might not be able to keep up.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. hiring slows in November, jobless rate dives

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News