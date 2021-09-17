Federal COVID-19 vaccine, testing mandates 'will have an massive impact on Quad-Cities businesses'

Call it a "ripple effect" — except the pebble is a meteor in the form of a new federal mandate and the pond is businesses throughout the Quad-Cities.

President Joe Biden laid out a plan last week that calls for COVID-19 vaccinations or regular testing for every business with more than 100 employees. It is ambitious. And, right now, it is vague.

The ripples in this scenario? Waves of questions crashing on the local business community.

"I would say the shock waves from this mandate have been massive," said management labor and employment attorney Allison Wright of Pappas Wright, P.C. "On the days where I'm not spending half my time on this issue I'm spending all my time on it.

"There is the issue of mandating vaccinations. And there's the issue of testing. No one knows what this is going to look like. Are we looking at telling companies they have to find ways to vaccinate and test all employees? That's a huge undertaking. The questions just keep coming."

There roughly 50 businesses with 300 or more employees throughout the area. Pappas Wright, PC represents hundreds of businesses throughout the Quad-Cities of all sizes.