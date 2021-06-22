‘From Busch Light to bougie’: Fulfilling lifelong dream, Davenport twins open their first bar

“From all the managers that you just take a little piece of everyone that you work with,” Skip said. “It's definitely a piece of every restaurant you ever work at still hangs on with you.”

The brothers relied on these connections to other small businesses in the Quad-Cities to source funding for their bar.

“For the last four years we've actively been trying to buy it by chatting with friends of ours that are in the biz, friends of ours and can back us with a little bit of funds,” Skip said. “The number finally came when the previous owner was just ready to dial down and concentrate more on his other local businesses.”

Dereck served as the R Bar’s first manager and bartender under the first owner when it opened seven years ago. He left the restaurant after a few years to pursue other opportunities.

“I always wanted to be back in this bar and own this bar,” Dereck said. “It just finally happened to where [Skip] could leave his job. I'm staying at my current job, but we can own it and run it. It's always been on the plate that we always wanted to buy this bar.”

Madilyn Fisher, Skip's niece and Dereck's daughter, said that she grew up watching her father and uncle work their way through the restaurant business to achieve their dream.