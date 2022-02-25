From the gas pump to grocery ailse and beyond, how Ukraine will impact Iowa, Illinois

John Deere and ADM have shuttered operations in Ukraine for now after Russia launched a full offensive into Ukraine this week.

ADM, a grain company which has a location in Clinton, Iowa, employs more than 630 people in Ukraine. It operates an oilseed crushing plant in Chornomorsk, a grain terminal in Odessa, five inland and one river silos, and a trading office in Kiev, according to ADM’s website.

Deere & Company, the Moline-based agriculture implement manufacturer, has a sales office in Ukraine, which the company says it has closed.

And even Iowa and Illinois residents without connections to Ukraine could feel the effects of war, particularly at the gas pump and in the grocery aisle.

The invasion, too, could complicate a decision by the Federal Reserve on whether to raise interest rates to cool inflation.

"I think first of all, any military action anywhere in the world is going to increase uncertainty everywhere in the world," said Bill Polley, an economics professor at Western Illinois University.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion by air, land and sea into Ukraine on Thursday, and further to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin amassed troops at the Ukrainian border for weeks.

People in the energy industry have been following the developments in Russia and Ukraine for months now, said Illinois Petroleum Resources Board Executive Director Seth Whitehead.

Both global and U.S. benchmark crude oils crossed $100 a barrel by Thursday, but prices cooled, falling below $93 a barrel by mid-day Friday.

Whitehead said: "$100 oil is not good for anyone."

So far, sanctions against Russia announced by President Joe Biden on Thursday and Friday, have not included sanctioning U.S. imports of oil. Biden did announce sanctions on technology, including computer chips, and major Russian banks, and froze the assets of the Russian president and several elite Russians.

"It's not clear whether this will have an effect in terms of limiting his military attack or withdrawing from Ukraine," said Vincent Auger, political-science professor at Western Illinois University. "But it is action that the U.S. at the Europeans can take to impose some costs on Russia but also limit the possibility of escalating military."

Russia and Ukraine are major producers not only of energy products but also grains and various other commodities.

Ukraine and Russia together produce more than a quarter of the world's wheat. War could upend global supplies, as could sanctions brought by the United States and other allies, which could affect prices of food at home.

"Anything that is derived from wheat potentially could see those costs go up, not because we get our wheat from Ukraine, but because wheat is a world market," said Polley, the Western Illinois University economics professor. "So, if the Ukrainian wheat market is disrupted, that is going to cause world prices to increase."

There are also concerns about price hikes on fertilizer, a major export of Russia, and the impact on the domestic agriculture sector.

Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis with the Oil Price Information Service, said gas prices could climb above $4 a gallon in Illinois.

It’s possible the highest prices will come in the next 60 days, with prices easing toward the end of the year.

"Right now, we’re going to get a little bit of a price shock," Kloza said. "For the short term, you’re going to see noticeable increases in all sorts of fuel prices."

Kloza said the gasoline price he worries most about is diesel because it can drive inflation.

"Everything that moves across the country is powered by diesel," he said.

The invasion of Ukraine will likely also complicate the Federal Reserve's decision of whether or how much to raise interest rates, Polley said, something that the panel has been signalling it would do for months to tamp down inflation.

"We may be forced into a situation where for fear of igniting more uncertainty in the U.S. economy, the fed waits a little bit," he said. "Inflation becomes a little bit more entrenched and then we have to fight harder later. That's the risk."

Polley said it's still too early to determine how much prices of commodities like oil or grain will go up long-term.

"Clearly, the oil market is going to be disrupted for a period of time," he said. "Clearly, commodities markets coming out of Ukraine are going to be disrupted for a period of time. What we don't know how long that time is going to be."

Food manufacturers facing higher grain prices, for example, Polley said, could eat the higher food manufacturing costs for a short period of time. Bu,t if the war goes on for a while and continues disrupting those markets, it'll be more likely that food manufacturers pass along those costs to consumers.

Natural gas prices, though, are less unlikely to be affected from the invasion.

A spokesperson for MidAmerican Energy, which supplies natural gas to 774,000 customers in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and South Dakota, said on Thursday the market prices for natural gas weren’t significantly affected by the invasion in a way that would impact customer gas bills.

"While at this point we don’t expect to see a significant price impact due to today’s attack on Ukraine for the remainder of our winter heating season, there is the risk that global and U.S. natural gas market prices could increase due, in part, to the war," Geoff Greenwood, media relations manager for MidAmerican, wrote in an email.

The Chicago Tribune, The Pantagraph and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

