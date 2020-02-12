Gig economy thrives in the Quad-Cities

He delivers in the later afternoon into the evening.

“I actually have two vehicles,” he said. It’s easier that way for him to keep track of mileage.

He delivers pizzas Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “Those the busy days and that’s where the money’s at,” he said.

He makes a good living. “I actually just pulled myself out of debt and am looking to buy a house,” he said. “I was dumb when I was I my 20s and got a lot of credit-card debt.” He admit it took some refinancing to get out of debt. Now he’s living within his means and not spending more than he needs.

He has delivered papers on and off since he was 10 years old. “I was a district manager at one point,” he said. He has delivered pizzas seven or eight years.

His 2-year-old daughter motivates Strawhacker, who listens to a lot of AM radio – talk radio and sports – while he drives. He also has Bluetooth on his phone and listens to music. “That makes the night go by so quick, he said.

Of course, it has its downside: “I don’t’ get any days off,” he said. “No sick days, no holidays, no vacations.”