Handicapped Development Center Enterprises to be featured on Fox Business Network

Handicapped Development Center (HDC) Enterprises will be featured on Manufacturing Marvels, a two-minute segment on the Fox Business Network, 9 p.m., Aug. 12.

HDC Enterprises, located in Davenport, employs people with disabilities in part-time assembly and packaging work for local companies, including John Deere, Little Trees and Springfield Armory.

Producers for Manufacturing Marvels, which spotlights North American manufacturers, called Jeff Ashcraft, president and CEO of HDC, to schedule a visit to its facilities after they found the HDC through online research.

Ashcraft said the large audience of the Fox Business Network will help to expand HDC Enterprises’ outreach.

“If it brings more business to us, that's a win,” Ashcraft said. “If it brings more advocacy on behalf of the people that we are here to serve, that's a win. Anything that it can do to help promote what we do here is a win in my book.”

HDC Enterprises aims to supply workers with disabilities with the skills they need to financially support themselves and potentially work in mainstream assembly and packaging factories.

Ashcraft said workers take pride in their skills that they developed at the facility.