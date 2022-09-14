Happy Joe's Pizza files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware

Happy Joe’s Pizza has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Dynamic Restaurant Acquisition, Inc., doing business as Happy Joe’s Pizza, of 5239 Grand Ave., Davenport, filed the petition Sept. 2.

Thomas A. Sacco, president and CEO of the company, signed the petition. The company is represented by Mark Menuti of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP of Wilmington, Del.

Pending bankruptcies to which Sacco’s signature is attached are for HJ Dynamics Holdings, LLC, TS Dynamic Acquisition, Inc., and TS Dynamic Holdings, LLC.

According to the company’s income statement attached to the bankruptcy petition, Happy Joe’s had a net income loss of $1,196,579.18 for the 2022 fiscal year. In fiscal year 2021, the company had a net income of $766,523.50.

The company reports total assets of $1,908,481.29 for fiscal year 2022.

Total liabilities for fiscal year 2022 came to $2,455,766.29.

This is a developing story.