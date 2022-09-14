 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking alert top story

Happy Joe's Pizza files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockingham Road Happy Joe's

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream on Rockingham Road in Davenport has closed.

 Barb Ickes

Happy Joe’s Pizza has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Dynamic Restaurant Acquisition, Inc., doing business as Happy Joe’s Pizza, of 5239 Grand Ave., Davenport, filed the petition Sept. 2.

Thomas A. Sacco, president and CEO of the company, signed the petition. The company is represented by Mark Menuti of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP of Wilmington, Del.

Pending bankruptcies to which Sacco’s signature is attached are for HJ Dynamics Holdings, LLC, TS Dynamic Acquisition, Inc., and TS Dynamic Holdings, LLC.

Download PDF Happy Joe's bankruptcy filing
Happy Joe's Pizza files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

According to the company’s income statement attached to the bankruptcy petition, Happy Joe’s had a net income loss of $1,196,579.18 for the 2022 fiscal year. In fiscal year 2021, the company had a net income of $766,523.50.

The company reports total assets of $1,908,481.29 for fiscal year 2022.

Total liabilities for fiscal year 2022 came to $2,455,766.29.

This is a developing story.

