HealthPartners UnityPoint Health now offering full insurance for Scott and Muscatine Counties small businesses

HealthPartners UnityPoint Health (HPUPH) will start offering full health insurance plans to small businesses with less than 50 employees in Scott and Muscatine Counties, according to a July 12 release.
Rates for the 27 plan options, a mix of both broad and narrow networks, will be available Oct. 1. Insured businesses will have access to HealthPartners’ customer service, telehealth services and health and well-being resources.
“All employers will have access to similar products and services that are being offered in the large group space on a fully insured basis,” said Becky Woody, president of HPUPH.
HPUPH, a joint venture between Minnesota-based HealthPartners and Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, offers fully insured and self insured plans to employers with over 100 employees and employers with 51-100 employees.
In 2021, HPUPH began to offer businesses with 1-50 employees level funded insurance.
These new plan options will fully insure small businesses and provide more variety in Iowa's small business insurance market, according to Woody.
“We believe choice is important, so being able to offer more choices to the Quad Cities' employers,” Woody said. "We believe it's very relevant and important for them to be able to be efficient in supporting their employees.”