Hedge fund launches "Vote No" campaign against Lee Enterprises directors

A New York-based hedge fund on Wednesday officially launched a "Vote No" campaign to oust two Lee Enterprises directors following a failed bid to nominate its own directors.

An Alden Global Captial affiliate filed a preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to solicit stockholder support to compel the resignations.

The move comes a day after the Delaware Chancery Court upheld a decision by Lee Enterprises' Board of Directors to reject Alden's director nominations.

Lee has nominated three directors for reelection: Lee's former CEO Mary E. Junck, Herbert W. Moloney III and current CEO Kevin D. Mowbray.

Alden had proposed two directors to replace Junck and Moloney, but Lee maintained Alden didn't properly nominate the board members. Alden sued in the Delaware court and lost.

Following the ruling, Alden officials said it planned a "Vote No" campaign in an attempt to force the resignations of Junck and Moloney.

In the proxy statement filed Wednesday, the Alden affiliate alleges Junck and Moloney are responsible for Lee's "significant underperformance since the acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway's BH Media Group publications," and that new leadership and strategy are needed to take advantage of the "untapped potential" of Lee's news and information platform.

Doing so could provide "significant value for stockholders while improving the quality of journalism for readers and subscribers," according to the proxy statement.

"By voting against Ms. Junck and Mr. Moloney, stockholders will be sending a strong message to the Board that they are dissatisfied with the status quo and that meaningful Board and leadership changes are required at the Company," the statement reads.

A spokesperson for Lee Enterprises responded in a statement, stating "Alden has invented entirely new, hollow governance complaints in its continuing and transparent attempt to destabilize the Board and the Company’s leadership to help advance its grossly undervalued hostile offer for Lee."

Lee officials added they have confidence that "shareholders will see through these disingenuous arguments and support Lee’s Board."

Lee previously fought off a takeover bid from Alden, saying it wasn't in the best interest of the company. Alden is widely known in the newspaper industry for cost-cutting beyond norms.

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises is publisher of the Quad-City Times, Moline Dispatch-Argus, Muscatine Journal and dozens of other newspapers nationwide. It's the third-largest owner of newspapers in the United States.

Alden Global Capital is a privately held investment firm founded in 2007. Through acquisitions, it is now the second-largest owner of newspapers, behind Gannett.

