Help wanted: Quad-Cities businesses struggling to hire employees

David Hawk, general manager of AAA Rents, says his “Hiring” billboard has been in front of his Brady Street location for the past six months.
With AAA Rents providing supplies for mostly outdoor venues, Hawk said they typically hire 8-10 additional employees for the spring and summer. This year, they have one.
“It's been very tough getting anybody to apply,” Hawk said. "We've tried."
AAA Rents is just one of at least four businesses along Brady Street — and one of several in the Quad-Cities — that are unable to hire and retain enough employees to maintain a full staff. Those businesses are forced to adapt their practices to serve customers while being consistently understaffed.
For Hawk, it has been difficult to meet the tight timelines that come with setting up outdoor venues for events.
“We're always on a timeline; we always have to be done by the event,” Hawk said. “So we've had to try to start events earlier.”
Hawk has also had to do something rare: turning down potential clients.
“The biggest effect for our customers is with shortages of labor there are less jobs that we can do,” Hawk said.
Despite the number of new job postings increasing dramatically since January 2021, the level of job applications have remained stagnant, falling short to meet the demand for employees, according to data from Homebase collected by Chicago Booth.
The factors contributing to the labor shortage in the Quad-Cities match trends seen across the U.S. as the Great American Labor Shortage shifts the labor market.
Meeting a new wage demand
To attract potential workers, Mike Jhala, owner of the Quality Inn & Suites on Brady Street, has raised wages by 40%. In order to maintain normal operations at the hotel with limited employees, Jhala said he is paying a lot of overtime.
“It's increased our operation costs,” Jhala said. “You're getting raises, bonuses, all that kind of stuff, and you're also paying overtime. And you're bringing in new employees at higher wages. It just adds more stress to the system.”
An increase in wages means increased costs for the consumer, as businesses have to charge more to stay economically viable. Even if businesses are able to absorb costs for consumers now, in the long run with increased wage prices, it isn’t sustainable for small businesses.
“You're seeing it right now,” said Trent Lorfeld, owner of Bowlmor Lanes on Brady Street. “Everything, I mean everything, that we're purchasing to run the business is going up, including labor, eventually we'll have to do something.”
Multiple business owners said the pandemic unemployment benefits given to workers were contributing to the shortage. Economists said while it might play a role in the shortage, it wasn’t the only factor.
“It's a factor of what's going on, but it's not the main thing,” said Alexander Bartik, Ph.D., a labor economist at the University of Illinois.
Unemployment benefits are driving up wage prices, but eliminating the benefits would only restore a small fraction of overall employment losses, according to a July 29 study on the micro and macro effects of unemployment benefits.
Evaluating priorities
After being laid off, some workers found that they would prefer to work in other sectors, according to Bartik.
“There's some reallocation away from these sectors during the pandemic and the steps are going to be harder to get back,” Bartik said.
Hawk acknowledged that it can be difficult to come back to a job that involves physical labor after spending most of the year at home.
“It's not an easy job, it's physical labor, but it's got a lot of rewards to it,” Hawk said.
Fear of exposure to the coronavirus might also be driving some employees away from the service industry, or encouraging them to stay home, because of the rise of the delta variant.
Workers changing job sectors may cause friction in the labor market, which could extend the labor shortage, according to Joshua Rosenbloom, Ph.D., chair of the economics department at Iowa State University.
“The jobs may not be where the workers are; the kinds of jobs that employers are trying to fill may require skills that the workers don’t have,” Rosenbloom said. “It takes time to match, and they may require training or education, and that can take time.”
The emergence of Amazon
It was announced in July that Amazon will invest $250 million to build a new fulfillment center in Davenport, bringing 1,000 new jobs with a starting wage of $16 per hour.
As a result, Jhala said while onboarding new employees, he has had to “reeducate” individuals on what starting wages are possible for small businesses.
“Amazon's able to pay the $15 an hour, and large corporations are able to do that; they're able to absorb the costs,” Jhala said. “Small businesses, such as myself, and the majority of the hotels are not able to do that.”
While the fulfillment center serves as a great opportunity for workers in the Quad-Cities, it can cause issues for small businesses already struggling to hire and maintain employees, according to Bartik. The new center will force local businesses to increase wages and shrink the size of the potential labor force that would typically be applying for their job openings.
In the long run, Bartik said increased revenue from higher wages driven by the fulfillment center in the Quad-Cities will be spent back in the community. But some small businesses will need support initially to survive to that point.
Paul Rumler, CEO and president of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber had published hiring tips for businesses on their website, organized a job fair and used its connections to local colleges to match workers to jobs in the Quad-Cities.
Rumler also said a just-announced Home Base Iowa program that will provide financial compensation for veterans to move to Quad-Cities will attract more workers.
"That's a huge incentive for a very good population," Rumler said. "Veterans that are transitioning from active military for example have tremendous amount of skills."
Advice for businesses
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the labor market, and how the new variant of the coronavirus will extend certain pandemic restrictions, there are things that small businesses can do to make themselves more attractive to employees.
Rosenbloom suggested that creating a quality work environment where workers feel valued can attract more employees. For larger companies who can afford to advertise, expanding outside of the geographical area you typically advertise in can help as well.
Both the Iowa and Illinois Divisions of Labor offer to work with local businesses in order to streamline their hiring processes.
According to Bartik, one of the best ways local governments can support their small businesses is by attempting to get the pandemic under control, so the economy can fully rebound.