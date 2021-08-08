Help wanted: Quad-Cities businesses struggling to hire employees

“The jobs may not be where the workers are; the kinds of jobs that employers are trying to fill may require skills that the workers don’t have,” Rosenbloom said. “It takes time to match, and they may require training or education, and that can take time.”

The emergence of Amazon

It was announced in July that Amazon will invest $250 million to build a new fulfillment center in Davenport, bringing 1,000 new jobs with a starting wage of $16 per hour.

As a result, Jhala said while onboarding new employees, he has had to “reeducate” individuals on what starting wages are possible for small businesses.

“Amazon's able to pay the $15 an hour, and large corporations are able to do that; they're able to absorb the costs,” Jhala said. “Small businesses, such as myself, and the majority of the hotels are not able to do that.”

While the fulfillment center serves as a great opportunity for workers in the Quad-Cities, it can cause issues for small businesses already struggling to hire and maintain employees, according to Bartik. The new center will force local businesses to increase wages and shrink the size of the potential labor force that would typically be applying for their job openings.