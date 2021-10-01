Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Project NOW hosted block party to celebrate Hispanic businesses

When Martin Pizano, owner of Pizano Electric, arrived at the Block Party on 4th Ave., Moline, he went up to Don Monico’s food truck, left his credit card, and announced kids could get free snow cones.
Pizano treated the children on Sept. 30 at the The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Project NOW's outdoor party because “they’re kids and it’s hot.” But he attended the event as a chamber member and supporter of Project NOW, which Pizano said supported him when he started his business.
“Project NOW was one of my first jobs and a lot of days I didn't have work,” Pizano said. “If it wasn't for Project NOW, maybe I wouldn't be in business.”
Local businesses, organizations, and community members gathered outside of the Project NOW and chamber’s joint building as children played games and jumped in a bouncy house along the block. The organizations teamed up to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month while also supporting Latino-owned businesses, according to Dwight Ford, executive director of Project NOW.
Ford said Pizano is an example of how supporting minority business owners is a direct reinvestment back into their community.
“It is small businesses that make local investment back into the community where they come from,” Ford said. “I would always be framing around three realities: community, investment, and impact.”
Project NOW has invested $1.5 million into small businesses since 1988, according to Ford, and provides places for businesses to do their contracting.
The event was free to all Quad-Citizens to attract customers to local businesses and provide a networking opportunity. Janessa Calderon, executive director of the chamber, said the event extended to outside the Hispanic community.
“[The event] breaks some of that stigma where, although I may not be Hispanic or Latino or Latina, I can still celebrate alongside with them and genuinely appreciate the culture,” Calderon said.
When institutions and individuals are able to come together in a more casual setting, it brings a collective sense of community, according to Ford, which opens up discussions on how to further promote equity and inclusion.
Ford said he would like to see more businesses think through a lens of inclusion when creating their vendor contracts.
“But what those contracts, through a lens of diversity, equity, inclusion, could really do for the communities beyond their local footprint and the economy changes an enormity of realities because we're in direct partnership, not simply granting or gifting or benevolence,” Ford said.