Holiday shopping scams: Quad-City shoppers should be wary of fake ads, coupons

Generally merchants, if challenged, will give the customer the price that’s printed, he said.

Not all the offers are legit. “Fake coupons from big-name retailers continue to circulate on social media,” he said.

“They will proliferate now until Christmas,” he said. “People need to be very careful. The goal here is to steal not only the money but also identity information.”

Horton clicked on a recent ad on social media purportedly from Aldi to see what would happen. “I stopped at the point where they were asking for a lot of personal information. You go through and it asks you for information – your name, you email address, to ‘verify you as a customer,’ and it asks for a credit card number.”

It’s easy to mock up an ad, he said. “The logos are online. You can go and copy their logo.” He advises consumers to look for misspellings and verb tense in suspicious ads. “Check the grammar,” he said, because some of scammers aren’t from the United States.

Also, consumers should read the find print in the ads. “You need to know going in what the stores’ return policies are going to be.”

And if there is a problem with a purchase?

“I caution everyone: When there’s a problem with anything you've purchased, not just on Black Friday, politeness goes a lot farther than being angry," Horton said.

