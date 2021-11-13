'Hopefully, this will be over soon': Quad-City Deere workers have few details of new offer, but are hopeful

“I know it's caused a lot of confusion,” Rothenberg said. “I've had people say, ‘Well, you know, is it a tentative agreement?’ Well, yes, it is. But it just has a different connotation to it if it goes down.”

James Cooney, employment law expert at Rutgers University, said although declaring best and final offers isn’t unheard of, it doesn’t take place in every labor negotiation.

“Employers often claim to be making a last, best, final offer as leverage in bargaining to try to intimidate the union,” Cooney said.

Cooney said an official best and last offer could signify Deere is at an impasse in negotiations. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) requires an employer and unions to actively negotiate on employment terms “until they agree on a labor contract or reach a stand-off or 'impasse.'” An impasse is a total breakdown of the bargaining process that occurs after good-faith negotiations and exhausted perspectives, according to the NLRB.