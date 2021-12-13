 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee sends aid to Midwest tornado victims
Hy-Vee is sending relief to tornado victims in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The company sent 37 employees in 19 vehicles carrying 327,000 bottles of water and 220,000 snack bars and breakfast items, according to a news release.

They will head to Mayfield, Kentucky, where the team will work with local emergency management officials and nonprofits to distribute the goods and assist in recovery efforts.

“As soon as we learned of the incredible tornado devastation in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, we knew we had to send relief,” says Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman and CEO. “In times of great need, like these, it’s important that we help in the way we know best – by providing essentials like food and water as well as a helping hand.”

