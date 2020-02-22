'I make a great living at this': Gig economy thrives in the Quad-Cities

They drive you to bars, they bring pizzas to your door, and they hitch cables to gargantuan speakers at Jason Aldean concerts.
They are the gig workers of the Quad-Cities, and, although it’s difficult to count them, you can depend on them — and probably do — in at least one facet of your life.
And here in the Quad-Cities, like nationwide, they are making up an increasingly big slice of the economy.
What is a gig?
Defining the phrase “gig” can be difficult. Even experts, such as Marion McGovern, author of “Thriving in the Gig Economy: How to Capitalize and Compete in the New World of Work,” say the definition depends on the individual defining it.
The traditional American workplace is undergoing a rapid revolution, McGovern says. “Right now, there are 41 million independent works in the United States alone, shattering the traditional 9-5 model of employment,” McGovern said.
The explosion of the gig economy will reshape business because it represents both opportunity and risk.
McGovern should know. She is co-founder and former CEO of M Squared Consulting, one of the first gig-economy talent intermediaries to thrive before the term was even coined. She also is the founder of Collabrus, a company focused on independent-contractor compliance.
“A gig is all about the work,” McGovern said. She does not count Airbnb as a gig, for example. “If I’m getting an Airbnb condo in Colorado, your hosting skills are not part of the deal.”
Studies of gig work all seem to consider full-time independence and part-time independence, “and they call them different things,” she said. “And there’s occasional independence — driving for Uber — because they want to on a vacation.”
In a recent Democratic debate, candidate Pete Buttigieg mentioned the gig economy, she said. “It’s the typical misrepresentation — ‘the race to the bottom.’ The problem with all that is it’s a categorization of a very diverse community.”
Her pet peeve is the disrespect shown to gig workers. “These are entrepreneurs, creating the life and the lifestyle they want to have. We should celebrate that.”
It is the nature of lower-skilled roles to be problematic, and hard to make ends meet. “I think the gig economy has helped people because there are more ways for them to help make ends meet. It’s complementary income as opposed to primary income.
“We’ve had full employment, but there hasn’t been a tremendous rise in wages. It’s a way for people to increase their wages because they can supplement it.”
The gig economy is powerful, she said. “Seven out of 10 of the full-time independents say they are going to continue. Regardless of what kind of job they were offered, they would continue as an independent.”
Where technology used to be a barrier, it was hard to put consultants in certain companies because of restrictive infrastructure. “Technology has become a mobility platform,” she said. “If you know Slack (a digital collaboration hub) you can take it somewhere else.”
Gig jobs include independent professionals who deliver services in-person, such as videographers, personal trainers, coaches, and photographers. “There are digital talent platforms for masseuses, for snowplow drivers,” she said. “It’s a very diverse marketplace.”
At the top are attorneys and data scientists, who make $200 to $250 hourly.
And as for who takes a gig job, McGovern estimates that 80% do it by choice.
“This is not because they can’t find a ‘real job.’ They make more money on average — like $28 an hour compared to the U. S. worker of $24. There’s a higher level of satisfaction. “
Whether it’s freelancers, independent workers, or people who are self-employed, “No term captures everybody,” she said. “Quite frankly, a lot of the most successful independent consultants don’t self-identify as part of the gig world.”
Some people count part-time jobs as gigs, but McGovern doesn’t necessarily count those. “If it’s forever, I don’t know whether I would consider that a gig. Substitute teachers, they definitely have a gig.”
In the Quad-Cities, gigs vary and cross several sectors of employment.
Straight to your door
Among Quad-Citians who took up delivery jobs for a living is Chad Strawhacker, 34, of Davenport. “I got into because I needed an extra job,” said Strawhacker, who delivers pizzas for Uncle Bill’s Pizza and newspapers for the Quad-City Times.
“I deliver papers for the Quad-City Times 365 days a year,” he said. “I usually get up around 2:30 or 3 I the morning.’ On weekdays, his route includes about 200 customers, which doubles to about 400 on Sundays.
On weekdays, it takes about 2 ½ hours, and about three to 3 ½ hours on Sundays, he said.
At Uncle Bill’s, he gets minimum wage plus delivery fees plus tips.
He delivers in the later afternoon into the evening.
“I actually have two vehicles,” he said. It’s easier that way for him to keep track of mileage.
He delivers pizzas Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “Those are the busy days, and that’s where the money’s at,” he said.
He makes a good living. “I actually just pulled myself out of debt and am looking to buy a house,” he said. “I was dumb when I was I my 20s and got a lot of credit-card debt.” He admits it dook some refinancing to get out of debt. Now he’s living within his means and not spending more than he needs.
He has delivered papers on and off since he was 10 years old. He has delivered pizzas for seven or eight years.
His 2-year-old daughter motivates Strawhacker, who listens to a lot of AM radio — talk radio and sports — while he drives. He also has Bluetooth on his phone and listens to music. “That makes the night go by so quick," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Of course, it has its downside: “I don’t get any days off,” he said. “No sick days, no holidays, no vacations.”
He says it takes a “special breed’ for deliveries. "It was 33 below last year, and we still had to go deliver. I’ll never forget that day.”
Diamonds are an Uber rider’s best friend
Jared Gardner, 29, of Moline, is an Uber driver who supplements another income with his gig job.
The Western Illinois University graduate, with a major in business and minor in hospitality, managed the Village Inn in Quincy, Ill., for two years before he took a job with an insurance company.
Monday through Thursday, he travels for Washington National Insurance Co. “Uber is something I do in my free time,” he said.
“When I was managing a restaurant, I had a beautiful house in the middle of town and I paid my bills. I couldn’t afford to go on vacation. I couldn’t afford to go out on Saturday night. Adding some kind of second job to my routine was easy, and I get paid instantly,” he said. “There are so many people around here who need it, and you can make a lot of money driving people around.”
Gardner, who has given about 2,000 rides, drives on Friday and Saturday nights. “The downside of Uber is the actual wear and tear on your vehicle — the stop-and-go is really hard on it.” The cost of gasoline also has to be taken into consideration.
The biggest challenge for him, he said, is parking. For example, if the city and police could get on board and reserve some curbside parking during bar times for ride-shares, it would reduce confusion, “and we would be able to pick people up more effectively and safer.”
Gardner is proud to be a Diamond driver. “That means I have an acceptance rate (Uber riders provide ratings for drivers) of above 95% — 4.8 stars out of 5 for ratings,” he said.
Drivers, he said, can make $150 per day on the low end and gross about $1,100 weekly if they work every day.
On the stage
Tristan Tapscott earns applause at his gig jobs.
Tapscott, 36, a member of the Colona, Ill., City Council, is a working actor who appears in theater productions, television shows and commercials throughout the Midwest.
For 15 years, he has appeared and starred in many ’Circa 21 productions, including “Kinky Boots,” television commercials and short films.
“It’s such a bizarre little world that I live in,” he said. It’s feast or famine. “I’ve been really, really lucky. The famine never has hit me too hard.” He also has served behind the scenes and as part of musical groups.
Sometimes, his offers conflict. While he was in the production of “Elf” at ’Circa 21, he was offered two weeks’ work in a Chicago TV show. “I couldn’t do it,” he said. I would have loved to have taken that gig.”
When his daughter, Harper, was born in 2014, some people told him his career was over.
“If anything, it makes me more inspired to do more,” he said. “You have to be thick-skinned and make the sacrifices that are required. It’s a tough business. Your next job could be the next big thing.
“I trust in the universe a little bit that everything’s going to be OK,’ he said, adding it takes “constant hustling. There’s never a down time.” He said connections matter in landing gigs, which he also finds through various casting sites.
Tapscott is longtime friends with Quad-City natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who co-wrote the script for the hit “A Quiet Place” and who wrote and directed “Haunt” last year. Their mutual friend, Justin Marxen, is among the “Haunt” cast members.
He doesn’t have a lot of money, but he makes a living: “I get paid to pretend with my friends.”
Behind the stage
You’ve seen the handiwork of Donnie Miller Jr., Davenport, if you ever have attended a show in the Quad-Cities or in the bigger region.
He’s the guy who climbs up 90 feet in the air — wearing a safety harness and other secure apparatus — to work on rigging.
He has been a theatrical and arena rigger for the past 2 ½ years.
Miller, a longtime bicycle and bicycle-safety advocate, finds out about his gigs — a recent one was for the Luke Combs show at the Peoria Civic Center — sometime between weeks and hours before the event.
He has a business agent through Local 85, a member of The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees & Moving Picture Operators of The United States & Canada, a labor organization that works on the technical end of the entertainment industry in the Quad-Cities.
The agent gets a skill-set list and texts a group about the gig.
Miller works once every couple of weeks in the winter, but in the summer he works three of four, or sometimes even six, days per week. Beyond the Quad-Cities, he works with other unions in the region. He has worked Lollapalooza in Chicago's Grant Park, for instance.
Recently, he had a gig for an appearance Democratic Presidential candidate Tom Steyer in Decorah.
Miller doesn’t need to worry about where he will stay when he travels to a gig. His Silverado is equipped with a topper and a loft, and he has a microwave and DVD player. He sums it up: “I make a great living at this, and I don’t have to work every day.”