'I make a great living at this': Gig economy thrives in the Quad-Cities

He has delivered papers on and off since he was 10 years old. He has delivered pizzas for seven or eight years.

His 2-year-old daughter motivates Strawhacker, who listens to a lot of AM radio — talk radio and sports — while he drives. He also has Bluetooth on his phone and listens to music. “That makes the night go by so quick," he said.

Of course, it has its downside: “I don’t get any days off,” he said. “No sick days, no holidays, no vacations.”

He says it takes a “special breed’ for deliveries. "It was 33 below last year, and we still had to go deliver. I’ll never forget that day.”

Diamonds are an Uber rider’s best friend

Jared Gardner, 29, of Moline, is an Uber driver who supplements another income with his gig job.

The Western Illinois University graduate, with a major in business and minor in hospitality, managed the Village Inn in Quincy, Ill., for two years before he took a job with an insurance company.

Monday through Thursday, he travels for Washington National Insurance Co. “Uber is something I do in my free time,” he said.