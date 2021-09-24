'If you don't have a cook, you can't open as a restaurant': Labor shortage continues to impact Quad-Cities businesses

V.I.P.’s Corner Bar & Grill operated with one cook for six months. Then a family member came to the rescue.
Owner Lauri McNamee’s cousin left his job to support the restaurant, which was struggling to remain open during business hours.
“We were only open five days a week with limited hours,” McNamee said.
The bar currently has three cooks, with the third hired last week. McNamee said despite numerous attempts to advertise the open position online, on social media, and through newspaper ads, the bar was short cooks for over a year.
V.I.P.’s is just one of at least three businesses along 5th Avenue in Moline — and one of several in the Quad-Cities — that are unable to hire and retain enough employees to maintain a full staff.
The gulf between record job openings and a lack of people taking those jobs is forcing Wall Street to reassess the pace of the economic recovery.
Jobs were gutted during the pandemic and employment growth has been a closely watched gauge for investors. Increasing employment eventually results in increased consumer spending, which is the biggest driver of economic growth. Without the former, analysts have said, it will take longer than expected for the economy to operate at some semblance of a pre-pandemic normal.
"That time horizon keeps getting extended," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
The U.S. is experiencing the biggest gap between available jobs and the the unemployed since the Labor Department started tracking job openings in 2000. Typically, the gap is much wider the other way, with more people unemployed then there are job openings. But in the Midwest, the Bureau of Labor statistics reported that there were 2.3 million job openings for July, but only 1.5 million hires in the same time period.
Quit rates were higher than a year ago in the Midwest, increasing by about 100,000, despite less strict COVID-19 restrictions in place today.
“We had three people that came for the interview, took the job, and then just never showed up to work,” McNamee said regarding potential cooks. “They did orientation and everything and then just never came back.”
Rising COVID-19 cases are one of the biggest culprits driving the jobs divide. People are hesitant to head back to work because of health concerns as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, analysts have said. Many are also concerned about childcare as schools open for a new year with a high level of unpredictability because of the virus.
“For this industry, I think people are afraid that it's going to get shut back down again,” McNamee said.
Despite growth in the leisure-hospitality sector for the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island Metropolitan Statistical Area when comparing this August to the same time last year, the industry lost 600 jobs over from July 2021 to August. Nationally, more than 22 million jobs were lost through March and April of 2020 due to pandemic shutdowns.
Roughly 16.8 million of those jobs have returned through July of 2021 in a seemingly swift recovery. The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island Metropolitan Statistical Area had 177,400 jobs for August, which is up by 5,400 jobs from this time last year. However the employment crisis still remains more severe than the recessions of 1974, 1981, 1990 and 2001 were at their worst, according to Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird.
"The developments in the labor market are among the more important in the world today," Mayfield said, in a note to investors. "A lagging recovery will keep the Federal Reserve on the sidelines, but also limit economic growth."
The Federal Reserve is also closely watching the recovery in the jobs market. The central bank has made it a priority to maintain its policy to keep interest rates low until it is satisfied with the jobs recovery. That has left investors torn between balancing the benefit of a sluggish jobs recovery that prolongs low interest rates with the damage to longer term growth if the economy continues struggling to make a full recovery.
The inability to get back to some semblance of a full staff means that many companies, particularly in the services sector, can't take full advantage of increases in consumer demand. McNamee didn't have enough staff to hold regular hours even after pandemic restrictions ended, which limited her income.
"If you don't have a cook, you can't open as a restaurant," McNamee said.
The divide between job openings and people taking those jobs has also prompted companies to raise wages and offer bonuses. McNamee offers competitive wages, paid time off, and holidays off to attract new employees. However, keeping up with requested wages has proved to be a challenge.
"A lot of people now are expecting $20 plus an hour and small businesses cannot pay that," McNamee said.
Those higher wages have raised concerns from analysts that wage inflation could add to already increasing inflation and crimp the broader recovery.
"As us as owners, you don't know what's going to happen from one day to the next," McNamee said. "I'm sure everybody feels that way, not just this industry, but it's scary."