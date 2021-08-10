Illinois Quad-Cities tourist attractions can receive grant funding from state

A new $10 million grant program has the potential to boost new and existing tourist attractions in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity announced the start of the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant program which aims to revitalize the Illinois’ tourist industry that suffered during the pandemic. The program is funded through federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“This investment announced today will further possibilities for communities to leverage and invigorate their respective destinations and tourism marketing efforts,” said Dave Herrell, chair of the Illinois Council of Convention and Visitor Bureaus and president of Visit Quad Cities, in an Aug. 10 news release.
Businesses can apply for grants between $10,000 to $1 million to improve or expand upon events or facilities that would occur or be used during this year or the next. Applications are received and accepted on a rolling basis with awards being made quarterly until the funds are depleted.
The grants can be used for capital improvements, equipment, training, transportation, housing, receptions, entertainment, photography, temporary housing, and interpretive programs. In order to secure the grant, applicants must clearly demonstrate how the grant will also help businesses in the surrounding area.
The goal of the program is not only to fund tourist attractions, but to also facilitate additional foot traffic that will benefit other local businesses, like hotels and restaurants. Eligible applicants include a multitude of different sectors, including local government, municipalities, county, nonprofit and for-profit organizations, or local promotions groups.
“These resources are yet another opportunity to enhance Illinois’ assets, create jobs, and showcase the state,” Herrell said.