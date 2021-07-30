Inspire Continuing Care in Geneseo helps young adults with special needs

GENESEO – After high school, what’s next for young adults with unique qualifications? That is what Jenn Johnson had been asking herself for some time, and she believes she has found an answer.

Johnson is the director of a new daytime community program for young adults that have aged out of special education or graduated from high school – Inspire Continuing Care (ICC) will open its doors on Thursday, Aug. 12, in The Victory Center, (The Vic building) at 218 South State St. in Geneseo, and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday year round.

The young adults who attend ICC must be at least 18 years of age and have completed four years of traditional high school.

“Enrollment will depend on the needs of each young adult,” Johnson said, and added that participants can attend daily or weekly and lunch is provided. More information is available by email at inspirecontinuingcare@gmail.com and at https://sites.google.com/view/inspirecontinuingcare/home.

“We have an agreement with Bob Pettit, (owner of the building) to use the facility which is entirely handicap accessible, including restrooms,” Johnson said.