'It puts us on the world map': Eldridge on display this week for ISC men's fastball tournament

ELDRIDGE — When the coaches and umpires of the International Softball Congress’ 75th Men’s Fastball Tournament wanted to set up a tee time this week, they didn't have to look very far.
Just five minutes from the softball diamonds at Sheridan Meadows Park is Rustic Ridge Golf Course, ready for anyone to hit the links.
Kevin Wohlford, owner of Rustic Ridge Golf Course, Grille & Pub in Eldridge, said although the pub part of his business has seen the largest influx in customers as a result of the competition, he is glad to see a small uptick on the course.
“They take their experience with the Quad-Cities and take it back to their hometown,” Wohlford said. “I see license plates from Ohio and as far away as Texas and Atlanta or Georgia, and think ‘Wow, this is a great way to promote the Quad-Cities to people all around.’”
Rustic Ridge is one of many businesses in Eldridge and the greater Quad-Cities area experiencing an increase in customers associated with the tournament. This event is one of the biggest that Eldridge — which celebrated its 150th anniversary in July — has ever hosted, according to Mayor Marty O'Boyle, with teams from more than 15 countries attending the game.
“It puts us on the world map at this point with that many people coming from that many countries,” O’Boyle said.
The eight-day tournament brings an estimated $1.4 million of revenue to the region, according to data from the Visit Quad Cities event impact calculator. This revenue is with 16 less teams than usual attending the tournament, who were unable to participate due to the pandemic.
The tournament also added 2,000 overnight stays in local hotels.
Quality Inn & Suites in Eldridge experienced a 20-30% increase in business as a result of the games, according to manager Peter Willims. The inn’s conference facilities also served as a hub for organizational meetings throughout the week.
Willims said the extra business from the tournament is helping the hotel recover from a loss of revenue during the pandemic and supports local businesses.
“Staying for nine days gives them an opportunity to be in the town and see the community around them,” Willims said.
Eldridge had eight months to prepare for the event, where, in normal years, host cities have two years to build and improve necessary facilities. The 75th tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Canada, but due to COVID-19 restrictions to cross the Canadian border, the ISC needed to move the competition elsewhere.
Racing against the clock, Larry Fisher, executive director of ISC, said they needed a host community they could rely on, like the Quad-Cities, which has now hosted the tournament 15 times.
“We like to go where we know we're gonna be treated well,” Fisher said. “They're going to do everything that we need done.”
While the event was most recently held at the Green Valley Sport Complex in Moline in 2016, it was moved to the Eldridge because Iowa has had less strict COVID-19 regulations than Illinois.
Still, the Quad-Cities met the ISC’s needs within months, which included implementing new lighting, modifying dugouts and fences, building scoreboards, and other construction projects.
Ample help from local volunteers and the “base” of the community add to the attractiveness of the Quad-Cities, according to Lynn Hunt, vice president of business growth & service of ISC.
“It's all independent, small businesses and we love that and we like that hometown feel,” Hunt said.
For example, Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen, just down the road from the fields, had only seen a revenue increase of a few hundred dollars midway through the week. However, despite not seeing an outstanding increase in revenue, they still donated $100 worth of gift cards to support the tournament.
While Eldridge impressed this year, the 2022 tournament is returning to Moline, scheduled to take place at the Green Valley Sports Complex.
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said he is excited to see what the next tournament will bring to the Quad-Cities.
“Sports tourism just continues to drive some positive outcomes in travel and tourism,” Herrell said. “It's just another win for the Quad-Cities. We do softball really well.”