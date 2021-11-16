'It’s going to be close again': UAW members prepare for third ratification vote

Striking UAW workers are hours away from deciding whether to accept Deere and Co.'s latest contract offer.
On Tuesday, Quad-Cities workers gathered around burn barrels, one with a guitar, to weigh their options. Some workers said their membership seemed so divided it could go either way.
“Whatever it’s going to be,” one worker said, “it’s going to be close again.”
The UAW rejected a previous Deere offer Nov. 2 by a 55%-to-45% vote. That deal was largely supported in the Quad-Cities but was struck down by locals in Waterloo and Dubuque.
The only changes in this latest offer are to the company’s incentive program.
One Milan worker said he'd vote to ratify the contract because he was satisfied with the second agreement. But he knows other workers at his plant disagree.
“Because we are not gaining anything, a lot of people are quick to say let’s just stay out,” the worker said. “But a lot of us are getting tired because we are not gaining anything.”
Another Milan worker said he planned to vote down the third agreement, as he did twice before. Specifically, he said changes to the incentives program, called CIPP, didn't go far enough.
“With CIPP plans that are already failing, I feel like this would just add more failing plans in the long run,” the worker said. “That’s a big reason why we are asking for a higher base rate. CIPP is not guaranteed pay.”
A union member from Davenport Works said he'd vote against the contract but predicted many others to vote differently. People are influenced by outside personal factors that were exacerbated by the length of the strike, the worker said.
“I think it's going to go through,” the worker said. “It's going to go through because you had a lot of activity of people who didn't prepare, and they're now getting strapped with money … so really, they just want to go back to work.”
Here's what comes next:
Casting votes
Each local is responsible for informing its members about the new offer. All locals in the Quad-Cities were offering informational sessions before or on the day of the vote.
Davenport Works
Outside of the plant early on Monday, strikers said they received two Google Docs about the offer at 9 a.m. Polls will be open for UAW local 281 members from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.
John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline
Workers in East Moline are expected to travel a few miles down the road to vote at the TaxSlayer Center, which will open between 9 to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to workers on the picket lines. The strikers said they could learn more information about the contract at their local hall.
John Deere Parts Distribution Center, Milan
Workers will return to the Camden Community Center in Milan to vote. The membership is broken into two voting sessions that include informational presentations before votes, according to workers. The sessions are from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m.
Before Wednesday, union leaders were stationed at local halls to answer questions about the third agreement.