'I've loved it for 27 years': Theo's Java Club announces closing and sale of building

After 27 years, Theo’s Java Club is closing and the building is being sold.

Owner Theo Grevas said he is selling the café, 213 17th St., Rock Island, to spend more time with family and enter “semi-retirement.”

“I've got some other ideas but I think it's not in the food industry,” Grevas said. “I've got other plans with family and that'll take priority.”

Grevas is selling the building for a “fair price” via the café’s social media platforms. A post will be published on July 20 encouraging interested customers to contact Grevas through direct message.

“I want people to come in and see it’s more than just a little coffee shop,” Grevas said.

Despite the proximity to the pandemic, Grevas said the sale is not related to financial losses due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Business has rebounded during the past month and a half.

This is Grevas’ fourth and final coffee shop location to close. His other three locations closed around 11 years ago.

Until a sale is finalized, Grevas said the coffee shop will maintain normal operations.

"I've loved it for 27 years," Grevas said, "and I want to pass it to somebody who would like it as much as I did."

