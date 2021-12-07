Job Fair to aid Quad-City veterans, soldiers and the community

A job fair will help veterans, soldiers and the community find jobs and connect them with employment resources and educational opportunities.
The 5th Annual Quad-Cities Success Fair is 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the Roglaski Center, 2100 N. Ripley St., St. Ambrose University, Davenport. More than 80 employers will attend.
“Veterans, military personnel and family members, will have the opportunity to have on-site interviews and network with some of the top employers in our region,” said Jacqueline Friemel, local veterans’ employment representative for IowaWORKS. “The community is also invited to participate and explore new career opportunities.”
IowaWORKS founded the fair five years ago to help veterans and their spouses find jobs. It's grown to be one of the largest job fairs in Eastern Iowa.