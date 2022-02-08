John Deere acquires majority ownership in Austrian battery company

Deere & Company has acquired majority ownership in Kreisel Electric Inc., a leading pioneer in the development of immersion-cooled battery technology.
The Austrian company manufactures high-density, high-durability electric battery modules and packs for high-performance and off-highway applications and has created a battery-buffered, high-powered charging infrastructure platform.
Kreisel Electric, based in Rainbach im Mühlkreis, Austria, was founded in 2014 and has approximately 180 full-time employees. The business will retain its brand name and trademark.
This transaction was announced in December 2021 and is now complete, following regulatory approval.