John Deere manager lays out latest offer to UAW in email to Waterloo leaders

"One of the best responses I received was, 'I am so grateful for this message. Information is power and helps us all respond appropriately when confronted with misinformation,'" Guinn said.

Many of those who received Guinn's email declined to comment on the record, but generally agreed they appreciated hearing from the company. One said they didn't believe sharing negotiation offers between an employer and their employees was "any of my business," while another said they just wanted "the best outcome for all parties."

Former Waterloo Mayor Tim Hurley, a retired salaried Deere worker who continues to work closely with Deere executives on community and economic development projects, said the company had "every right to explain their position," though he acknowledged it was "a little unique" for them to be reaching out in that way.

"It makes no sense to me, nor anyone I talk with, how this offer is bad," Hurley said of the latest negotiation. "Obviously, (Deere) would like this to end amicably and fairly."

Elected officials with the Waterloo City Council and the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors went on record supporting UAW workers shortly after the strike began.